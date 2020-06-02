MultiChoice Unveils Betway as Sponsor of Big Brother Naija

By Vanessa Obioha

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced Betway, a betting platform, as official sponsor of Big Brother Naija.

In a statement, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, John Ugbe, said the partnership with the premium online and mobile sports betting platform “is a right fit for BBNaija and we are excited to have them onboard this season. We believe this partnership will bring about an increase in engagement and excitement for fans of the reality TV show”.

Betway takes pride in offering customers a unique sports betting experience and opportunities in major leagues and tournaments.

Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets and holds licences in the UK, Malta, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Germany and licenses its brand to certain licensed local operating companies in Zambia, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, South Africa and Nigeria.

“The collaboration with Big Brother Naija presents us with the opportunity to engage and connect with Nigerians through our amazing range of sports betting and online games. We believe our offerings will bring added excitement to both the contestants and the viewers at home,” said Chris Ubosi, media mogul and representative of the brand.

MultiChoice announced online auditions of the fifth season of the reality TV show on May 20, which concluded on May 30. The company said that plans are underway to ensure the show gives viewers an unforgettable experience. Big Brother Naija is slated for July.