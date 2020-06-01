Travel Agents Can Earn Revenue despite COVID-19, Says Operator

The Chief Executive Officer of Free On Board (FOB) Global Logistics Limited, Mr. Jimmy Adebakin has disclosed that Travel Agents can immediately start earning revenues and commissions again while they wait for passenger’s flights to resume globally.

In a statement signed on Sunday, Adebakin stated that its collaboration with SABRE would help Nigerian Travel Agents that have lost 100% of revenues and commissions since the beginning of March 2020 due to Covid-19 and suspension of domestic and international flights to, within and outbound Nigeria to worldwide destinations.

According to him, Nigerian Travel Agents will earn higher revenues and sales commissions on every client successfully introduced to FOB that requires freight services for imported goods and non-Oil Commodities’ export from Nigeria.

“Travel Agents will earn higher revenues and commissions as compared to revenues and commissions on Hotel Room Sales, Provision of Airport Protocol Services (Meet and Greet Services or selling Airport Business Lounge Services) because an average Nigerian businessman or woman travels Internationally about three or four times a year but the same person imports goods every week from different parts of the world to Nigeria either by sea freight or airfreight.

“The collaboration between FOB, SABRE and Travel Agents means earning uncapped commissions now and even after the Covid 19 Pandemic. This opportunity has created sustainable new source of revenue to Travel Agents.

“I thought about it that we should introduce Freight Forwarding Services to travel agents since Cargo Aircraft are still operating to Nigeria and Nigerian Seaports are still working.

“So I reached out to SABRE because of the win-win opportunities and we introduced Freight Forwarding Services as a new product that Travel Agents can start selling to existing corporate clients.

“And we are very grateful to the management of SABRE Nigeria that we shared this innovative solution of Global Freight Charges Collect Facility (payment for freight charges upon arrival of cargo in Nigeria) and they used the well- established relationship with Nigerian Travel Agents to encourage them to sign up. This agreement means Travel Agents can immediately start earning revenues and commissions again while we wait for passenger flights to resume globally.”

“We also encourage Nigerian importers to look inward and diversify to exporting Nigerian non- oil Commodities to worldwide destinations. They will enjoy the support and cooperation of FOB’s global technical partners in over 3,760 commercial cities of the world including London, Dubai, New York, Shanghai, Johannesburg, Istanbul and Frankfurt to mention a few for customs clearance of their cargo upon arrival at those worldwide destinations, provision of warehousing facilities and delivery services.”

Sabre is the world’s leading provider of innovative technology Solutions for the travel industry, including agencies, corporations, suppliers, developers, government and online.