Lawan, Omo-Agege, Tinubu Mourn Buhari’s Nephew

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; his deputy, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu have commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his nephew, Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda.

In a condolence message to the President, the APC National leader said: “Mr. President, please accept my deepest sympathy and condolences over the passing of your nephew, Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda.

“Coming after the recent demise of another family member, this may be further dampening. But we cannot question God. We must take solace in the good and deeply religious life Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda lived and the memories of the time you shared together.

“I beseech Allah SWT to support and strengthen you at

this time even as you confront the nation’s current existential challenges, Tinubu said, according to the statement issued by his spokesman, Alhaji Tunde Rahman.

Lawan, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja, extended his condolences to the family of Alhaji Dauda, the Daura community, and the government and people of Katsina over the tragic loss.

The Senate President prayed that the Almighty Allah would comfort those that he left behind.

Senator Omo-Agege, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, also condoled with members of the President’s extended family, the Daura Community as well as and the government and people of Katsina State over the unfortunate incident.