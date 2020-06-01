Chi Limited Provides COVID-19 Relief Items

Chi Limited has announced the donation of some of its products to the COVID-19 Presidential Taskforce and to several isolation and treatment centers across states of the federation.

A statement explained that the donation, which included 15,000 packs of Hollandia Evap Milk, would provide support in the fight against the virus.

Chi Limited also expressed appreciation to healthcare professionals and other frontline workers for their tireless and unrelenting efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, the company is committed to providing healthy nourishment for frontline medical personnel as they work to make a difference in the lives of the Nigerian population,” the statement added.

Managing Director of Chi Limited, Mr. Deepanjan Roy, was quoted to have commended the government, health professionals, and other key stakeholders that have been at the forefront of combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that, “in the midst of this crisis, our frontline healthcare workers are being tasked like never before. We commend and thank them for their dedication, commitment and relentless efforts at this trying time.

“We understand the challenges that COVID-19 currently poses to our communities. We are grateful to be able to give back by supporting our healthcare workers and those affected by the COVID-19 disease who are currently in isolation and treatment centers across the country.

“With our nourishing Hollandia Evap Milk, we can provide them with the required nutrition they need at this time. We believe that together, we can beat this,” Roy added.