You Are Not Welcomed in PDP, Fayose Tells Oni

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayo Fayose, has stated that former Governor of the state, Mr. Segun Oni, is not welcome to the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), “because he is a paperweight.”

Fayose stated this yesterday while reacting to a declaration letter dated May 24, 2020, which was addressed to the PDP Caretaker Committee by Oni, who is a former deputy national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), indicating his interest to return to the PDP.

Oni’s decision to return to the PDP seems to have reawakened the longtime rift between the two former governors, Fayose and Oni respectively, as Fayose flagrantly discarded the Oni’s intentions owing to “his political irrelevance.”

Describing Oni and his group as paperweights, Fayose, who forwarded the Oni’s letter to the official PDP WhatsApp platform, said Oni and his group are not welcomed in PDP.

Fayose said: “Majority of these Oni’s fellow returnees is nothing but known or no ‘weight’, whose names are simply to fill the gaps in desperation for recognition. They are not welcome.”

Meanwhile, Oni’s intentions to return to PDP has been described as a welcome development by majority of the party members, especially those in Senator Biodun Olujimi’s camp, stressing that Oni’s political clout is needed to further compliment the progressive efforts of Olujimi and other leaders who are poised to reposition the party.