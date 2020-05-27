Presidency Dismisses Alleged Cancellation of Kyari’s Memos by Buhari

The presidency last night dismissed as fake news media reports that claimed President Muhammadu Buhari had cancelled some memos and appointments signed by the late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, said there was no truth in the report, explaining that the president had never outsourced his powers.

Titled, ‘Presidential Directive on 150 Memos is Fake,’ the statement said: “The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to media reports alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled a number of memos and appointments signed off by his former Chief of Staff. Not surprisingly, these reports have quoted unnamed sources.

“There is not a grain of truth in these reports and Nigerians should please ignore the insinuations behind them.

“President Buhari was duly re-elected by Nigerians in February 2019. He has not and will never cede to anyone else, that power and trust given to him by the Nigerian people.”