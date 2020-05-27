Bauchi Procures 350 Tricycles to Replace Banned Commercial Motorcycles

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Three hundred and fifty tricycles have arrived in Bauchi State out of the 1,000 planned to be distributed to those affected by the ban on commercial motorcycle operations in the state.

The state Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, while inspecting the tricycles yesterday, said they were bought to cushion the effect of the ban of commercial motorcycle on the beneficiaries.

He said already, the state government had released N250 million out of the amount budgeted for the project.

Mohammed said 300 tricycles would also be distributed to members of the NURTW and NARTO as part of the government desire to ensure the advancement of transport sector in the state.

According to him,” As you are aware, we have pledged to provide the necessary tools and ingredients for the people of our state as part of the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic to enable the citizens exercise social distancing.

“We have since stop the operations of ‘Achaba’ (commercial motorcycles), and these 350 ‘Keke Napep’ is among the 1,000 we planned for distribution to our people who were affected by the suspension. This tricycle would be distributed under hire purchase scheme.”

The governor said the World Bank has supported the state government for the actualisation of the project as well as for women and youths empowerment.

He added: “Whatever we are doing in Bauchi is planned, and we have got support from World Bank for some sectors, and we are grateful to them.”