Babcock Varsity’s Researchers Seek Cure for COVID-19

Funmi Ogundare

Babcock University has put together a team of researchers to find a cure to the raging coronavirus pandemic.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ademola Tayo who made this known in a chat with journalists, said some of its faculties in the departments of Public Health and Agriculture, who are currently researching on COVID-19 have submitted research proposals on the issue to the Nigerian Institute of Animal Science for sponsorship.

“We are waiting for their response and we also do hope that private universities will be eligible for the federal government’s funding for research on COVID-19 vaccine so we could benefit from it.”

He commended the management of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), under the leadership of Professor Is-haq Oloyede for the uncommon transformation in the board.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has been an exceptional regulator of admissions. It is also highly gratifying that the leadership of the board has been demonstrating unparalleled commitment to excellence. For us in Babcock University, excellence has no other name and we are proud that we share that quality with the current JAMB leadership.

“The relationship and partnership with the board is mutual and we hope both parties will sustain it without let or hindrance.”

On the operations of the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), Tayo said the system had greatly helped to fine-tune the admissions process in the institution just as he commended the Integrated Brochure and Syllabus System (IBASS), which has helped the candidates a lot.

He said the Adventist philosophy of education is conceptualised as the harmonious development of the physical, the mental and the spiritual powers of man, irrespective of religion, colour or creed.

“Our type of education prepares the student for the joy of service now and in the world to come. It makes students assume responsibility for the positive changes in their environment.