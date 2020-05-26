Vodacom Creates Standalone Business

The Vodacom Group said it has simplified its structure and created a standalone South African business that will be led by Vodafone director Balesh Sharma.

“For Vodacom Group to play a central role of overseeing all operations across its African footprint, this has necessitated the creation of a standalone South African operating company,” Reuters quoted the company to have said in a statement.

Vodacom is a leading African communications company providing a wide range of communication services, including mobile voice, messaging, data, financial and converged services to 116 million (including Safaricom) customers.

From its roots in South Africa, the company has grown its mobile network business to include operations in Tanzania, the DRC, Mozambique, Lesotho and Kenya. Its mobile networks cover a population of over 289 million people.