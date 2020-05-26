Nigeria Records 229 New Cases of COVID-19, Seven Deaths

Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 229 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 8,068 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

It has also recorded seven new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the toll from 226 to 233 within the last 24 hours.

Announcing this Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 90 new cases, Katsina 27, Imo 26, Kano 23, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 14, Plateau 12, Ogun nine, Delta seven, Borno and Rivers five each, Oyo four, Gombe three, Osun two, while Anambra and Bayelsa one each.

It said: “Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases are 8,068. Those discharged are 2,311, while 233 persons have unfortunately lost their lives.”