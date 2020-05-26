Nasarawa Gov Inaugurates N5.2bn Projects to Mark First Year in Office

By Igbawase Ukumba

The Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule marked his first year in office Tuesday with the inauguration of N5.2 billion market project and road construction.

The projects inaugurated by the governor were the 25km Mararraba-Udege road, as well as the Keffi Square/Neighbourhood Market, valued at N3.6 billion and N1.6 billion respectively.

Performing the ground breaking ceremony for the Mararraba-Udege road project in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state, the governor said with the area endowed with minerals, vast potentials for agriculture, as well as tourism potentials, the project was expected to provide an enabling environment for harnessing the endowments for the socio-economic benefit of the communities along the axis, the state and indeed Nigeria as a whole.

Sule recalled that his administration had made elaborate provision in the 2020 budget for the construction of a number of roads across the state in line with the government’s policy of creating interconnectivity in rural communities for economic activities and empowerment of the people.

He pointed out that the Mararraba-Udege 25 km stretch was the second major project to be undertaken by his administration, with the other one being the 15km Sisin Baki-Farin Ruwa road project awarded last year.

According to the governor, “The Mararraba – Udege road project, awarded to Messrs Tonghyi Group Limited at a total cost of N3.6 billion, is expected to be completed within a period of 12 months.

“The road, which runs for a 25km stretch with a one hour port to Odu, has the following features: pipe and box culvert, drainage channels, bridge, double coat 7.3m surface dressed pavement and single coat 1.5m surface dressed shoulders on both sides.”

Performing a similar ceremony at the site for the construction of the Keffi Square/Neighbourhood Market at the location of the Old Keffi Market in Keffi Local Government Area of the state, the governor described the day as special for not only fulfilling a campaign promise to the people but making a dream come true.

He pointed out that the project was aimed at upgrading the market for enhanced economic activities.

“It is against this background therefore, that we conceived the idea of developing the Keffi market into a neighbourhood market and also a square, so that we can relieve the palace of our royal father as venue for most events,” he stated.

Sule stated that the Keffi Neighbourhood market was designed to be a model market with modern facilities that when completed, will comprise 561 lock-up retail and wholesale shops, open traditional shops and covered walkways.

The governor maintained that the project was geared towards transforming the economy of the state, which will enhance the internal revenue generation of the state and Keffi Local Government Area.