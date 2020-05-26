Kebbi Receives 83 Almajiri from Kano

By Onuminya Innocent

The Kebbi State Government on Monday received 83 Almajiri children who were repatriated to the state by the Kano State Government.

The children, who were all hale and hearty, were received by the Chairman of the state Task Force on Covid-19, Alhaji Jafar Mohammed, on behalf of the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atku Bagudu.

Mohammed disclosed that the children hailed from seven local governments of Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo, Dandi, Argungu, Maiyama, Jega and Yauri, while one of them is a citizen of the neighbouring Niger Republic.

He said that all the children will be handed over to the chairmen of their respective local governments who were physically present at the event.

Similarly, he explained that the child from Niger Republic would be taken to his country, through the protocols laid down by the federal government.

Mohammed lauded the Kano State Government for earlier testing and isolating the children at the Isolation Centre in Kano.

He said: “Happily, all the children had been declared coronavirus free, as they had tested negative to it.

“They are therefore ready to be reunited with their families, as well as the general society.

“Our topmost priority now is the continuation of their Quranic and Western education but with their own biological parents.”

The Kebbi State Chairman, Taskforce on Covid-19, who is also the Commissioner for Health, pledged the state government’s commitment to fully protect all the fundamental human rights of the children.

Mohammed, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Hassan Muhammad Shalla, and members of the Covid-19 Taskforce received the 83 almajiri children at the IDP camp, Kalgo.

Governor Bagudu had last Friday, received 61 almajiri children repatriated to Kebbi by the Kano State Government.