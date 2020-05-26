Bereaved Victor Osimhen Arrives Lagos by Private Jet

Victor Osimhen who lost his father on Saturday night has arrived in Nigeria. It was gathered that the Lille star arrived with three other national team players aboard a private plane provided by his Ligue 1 club.

He landed at the private wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Monday evening. The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick had earlier disclosed that the federation was working with the relevant federal agency to issue a landing permit for the private jet bringing the player.

Osimhen has been prominent in the Super Eagles since coming in as a good replacement for goal-poacher, Odion Ighalo who retired after limping off the pitch in Nigeria’s match with Tunisia at the last Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

In subsequent matches, Osimhen has found the net. No date has been announced yet for the burial of his father.