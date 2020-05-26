Adeleke Adebiyi Foundation Donates to Ondo Communities

Sunday Okobi

In its efforts to lessen the hardship being experienced by Nigerians as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Adeleke Adebiyi Foundation has donated relief materials to the people of Idoani community in Ondo State.

Prince Adebiyi Adeleke Adedoyin, the founder of the Foundation, and an illustrious son of the community based in the United States of America, said the gesture was necessary to support the efforts of the state and federal government in cushioning the socio-economic effects of the pandemic.

He said the virus has ravaged the world and brought untold hardship to the people of the community in particular, especially the elderly ones as well as widows and orphan.

Adeleke, who carried out the exercise under the auspices of his foundation, said his foundation was committed to ensuring that his people find succour at a time like this.

The exercise, which was coordinated by a business tycoon in the state and a member of the foundation, Mr. Omodara Tosin, had people from the four communities that makes up Idoani clan benefiting directly from the palliatives, namely: Ishewa, Ako, Amusigbo, Isure, Iyayu, and Owani.

Tosin added that many people have benefited from the philanthropic largesse of Adeleke.

“Cash gifts ranging from millions of naira were also donated to friends and the downtrodden Nigerians in Lagos, Ogun, and Kano state,” he stated during the exercise.