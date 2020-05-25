Ugwuanyi Calls for Prayers, Abiding Faith in God

On the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has enjoined Muslims and indeed all Nigerians, to remain resolute in their abiding faith in God, through prayers and sacrifice, as the nation battles to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus disease otherwise known as COVID-19).

In a statement yesterday, Ugwuanyi, who congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and other Muslim faithful on the successful completion of Ramadan, added that the religious exercise would go a long way in the nation’s collective efforts to winning the war against COVID-19 as well as sustain the peace, unity and progress of the country.