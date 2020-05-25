South-west States to Strengthen Collaboration on Amotekun

The attorneys general of the six states of the South-west have begun moves to strengthen collaboration among the Amotekun security networks in the states in the zone.

Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Olawale Fapohunda, said the AGs, who would henceforth operate under the aegis of the AGs of South-West states of Nigeria Forum, had also set up a committee on the harmonisation and uniformity of laws in the zone.

Fapohunda, in a statement issued yesterday on the outcome of the virtual meeting of the South-West AGs, said, “The chief law officers deliberated on a number of issues affecting the administration of justice in their states, including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the criminal justice system.”

The Ekiti AG, who facilitated the meeting, stated that the six AGs “agreed to work towards collaboration, sharing of information and expertise on the implementation of the legal and institutional framework of the Amotekun security network agencies.

“The AGs discussed the modalities for the harmonisation and uniformity of laws of South-West states and agreed to establish a Committee on the Unification of Laws of South-West states.”

He said the harmonisation would be “specifically in areas of criminal laws and commercial Laws and broadly in enacting legislation that affects the socio-economic development of the six South West states”.

Fapohunda said the AGs discussed the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the administration of justice in the six South West states specifically as it related to the Criminal Justice System.