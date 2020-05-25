Rivers Asks EFCC to Stop Media Trial

Rivers State Government has condemned what it described as a fresh wave of media trial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement issued yesterday by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Paulinus Nsirim, the state government cited a recent claim by the anti-corruption agency that the state refused to release top officials for interrogation in connection to the withdrawal of N118 billion in cash between 2015 and 2018.

“We have repeatedly said that the state government will not release its officials to the EFCC for investigations until the commission approaches the court to set aside subsisting orders of perpetual injunction granted by various courts of competent jurisdiction restraining the EFCC from investigating or inquiring into the financial transactions of the Rivers State Government, including its ministries, departments and agencies. In view of these subsisting judgments, it would amount to an act of brazen illegality for the EFCC to insist on interrogating any official of the Rivers State Government,” the commissioner explained.

The statement added that no official of the Rivers State Government would appear before the EFCC until the subsisting judgments in favour of the Rivers State Government are set aside on appeal.

It urged the EFCC to stop playing to the gallery and pursue its war against corruption within the ambits of the law.