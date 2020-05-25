El-Rufai Commends Muslims for Fasting Under Quarantine

Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State has commended the patience and understanding displayed by Muslim faithful in observing this year’s Ramadan fast under quarantine.

In his Eid-el-Fitr message signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, the governor “Prayed that Almighty Allah will amply reward and bless these efforts.’’

El Rufai ‘’praised the spirit of sacrifice and resilience displayed by the community during the fasting period and called for continued adherence to public health guidelines to protect citizens from Covid-19.’’

The governor noted the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has created which limited the traditions associated with fasting and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr this year.

The governor commended the Muslim community “for abiding with the public health guidelines, and avoiding congregational worship and communal gatherings to break the fast.’’