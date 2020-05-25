Committee of Friends Congratulate Abe at 55

Committee of Friends of Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, the indefatigable crusader and Apostle of internal democracy in the All Progressives Congress (APC), has sent a message of congratulations to the Senator as he celebrates his 55th birthday.

The Committee of Friends, in a statement titled: “We are proud to associate with you: A purist,” which was signed on its behalf by Chief Tony Okocha, described Abe as a man who is able to hold strongly to his opinion to the conviction and acceptance of all.

The statement further stated: “Your disposition to politics of all inclusion, without bitterness and rancor has created a place for you in our hearts.

“We have taken a second look at the six points communiqué reached at ‘The Meeting’ in Port Harcourt two years ago and we are convinced to say, that it was the right decision.

“May the Almighty God keep you safe and sound in good health,” the statement said.