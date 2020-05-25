Bolaji Abdullahi Enjoins Muslims to Pray for Quick Economic Recovery

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, has enjoined Muslims to use the just concluded Ramadan fast to pray for the quick economic recovery occasioned by the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in the world.

In a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday to mark the Eid-fitr celebration, Abdullahi said that the Muslims should continue to pray for the stoppage of the pandemic so as to boost the socio-economic growth of the nation.

He said that the ugly development called for fervent prayers and all the Muslims and non-Muslims should join hands together to continue to pray for the stoppage of the pandemic disease.

Abdullahi however, asked Muslims to continue to abide all the Islamic tenets they observed throughout the Ramadan fast so as to enable them continue to get the blessings of Allah.