Bagudu Admonishes Muslims to Sustain Lessons Learnt During Ramadan

Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, has admonished the Muslim Ummah to sustain the noble lessons learnt in the holy month of Ramadan, to outlive the period.

Listing the lessons to include: Patience, perseverance, piety, philanthropy and good neighborliness, Bagudu said the prayers during Ramadan was not in vain, stressing that as of now, only five COVID-19 patients remain in the Isolation Centre in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

The governor, in his Sallah message to the people of the state delivered shortly after the Eid prayers in Birnin Kebbi, expressed happiness with the development, saying, “this shows that, we in Birnin Kebbi are winning the war against the dreaded pandemic.

He appealed to the people of the state to sustain the current tempo of invaluable support to the fight against the disease.