Akeredolu’s Wife Asks Muslim Women to Remain Safe

Wife of the Ondo State Governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has congratulated Muslim women in the state for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitri, just as she urged them to stay safe to curb the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs. Akeredolu who stated this in Akure, described Eid-el-Fitri as a period of thanksgivings, noting that it is a festival of charity and self-introspection, with in-depth spiritual significance for all Muslim faithful.

She implored the Muslim women to embrace love, care and affection, as enshrined in the holy Quran, stressing that it is sacrosanct to ensure the message of the period reflect in their undertakings.

She, however, reiterated the commitment of the present administration to better the lives of women in Ondo State, adding that Governor Akeredolu will continue to put smiles on the faces of women in the state.

The First Lady therefore appealed to the Muslim women to give all support to the governor, ensuring a hitch free development in the state.

Wife of the governor as well called on the women folk in the state to stay safe, adhere to the usage of face mask, embrace social distancing, personal hygiene and all other precautionary measures that could safeguard them from contracting Coronavirus, noting that the government will leave no stone unturned to curtail the spread of the pandemic in the state.