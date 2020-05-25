47th Anniversary: NYSC Donates Food Items, Hand Sanitizers to Orphanage in Sokoto

As part of activities to mark the 47th anniversary of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the Sokoto State office of the Corps has donated food items, hand sanitizers and masks to Sokoto Orphanage.

Presenting the items to the Orphanage on Monday, in Sokoto, the NYSC state Coordinator, Philip Enatonme Enaberue, said the gesture was essential to care for the less privileged, especially children in the society, stressing that children are the future leaders of the country.

Enaberue added that plans are underway to reach out to inmates at the Sokoto medium prison.

“We are planning to provide free medical services and drugs for inmates at Sokoto prison,” he stated.

The matron at Sokoto Orphanage, Hajia Saratu Labbo, lauded the donation and said the gesture would give the children a sense of belonging.

The food items donated included bags of rice, cartons of noodles and vegetable oil.

NYSC was established by Decree No 24 of May 22,1973 during the military regime of General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) with the purpose of fostering national unity, inculcate in Nigerian youths the spirit of selfless service to their community.