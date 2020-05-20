NGO Applauds FG for Giving Palliatives to IDPs

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Founder and Chief Executive of a non-governmental organisation, OGE PEP Empowerment Initiative, Ms. Pepsie Adiukwu, has commended the federal government for responding to the plight of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the country.

According to her, sequel to the outcry on the need to cushion the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country, especially on those in the IDP camps, the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has distributed to them palliatives donated by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq.

She said the donation was made under presidential directives, to identified women groups in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and environs.

Adiukwu, who said the donation was a huge relief and a step in the right direction, added that it would improve the standard of living of the persons in the camps, especially women and children.

”I want to commend the Minister of Women Affairs for making every effort to ensure that underprivileged women are taken care of during these trying times. We really thank her for interceding on behalf of the indigent women in these camps.

“This is the first palliative that the residents of the New Kuchingoro IDP Camp will be receiving from the government, since the outbreak of COVID-19.

“I know she has put a lot of efforts in ensuring that no indigent woman is neglected.

”Tallen while presenting the palliatives to representatives of the women groups for onward distribution to widows and vulnerable women, had urged us to ensure that the items got to the poorest of the poor,” Adiukwu said.

The Women Affairs Minister said: Most of you are representing various women groups, I can see all of you looking good and beautiful, please let these items reach those who need them. There are many people who are going through difficult times, make sure you reach those who really need help.

Adiukwu said the palliatives, which include bags of rice, marcaroni, sugar and some wrappers have since been distributed to those they were meant for at the New Kuchingoro IDPs Camp.

“Indeed I must commend the Minister of Women Affairs for her efforts in ensuring that no woman is left behind.”

Adiukwu is a member of the Soroptimist International, an international organisation with a consultative status to the United Nations, known for enabling, educating and empowering girls and women.

She enlightened the girls about the importance of observing all the necessary health protocols, as well as making good use of the period to enrich their general knowledge, as well as studying hard while at home.

Meanwhile the women and girls of the camp expressed delight that the government eventually came to their rescue.