Military, Police Deploy Special Forces to Tackle Insecurity in Plateau, Katsina

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos‌ and Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The military and the police authorities have deployed Special Forces to tackle insecurity in Plateau and Katsina States respectively.

Following growing insecurity in Plateau State, the military yesterday deployed 35 Special Forces to the state to help tackle the challenge.

Also, the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has deployed Special Forces and security equipment in Katsina State to flush out bandits and kidnappers terrorising communities in the state.

The troops, which arrived in Plateau State on board NAF aircraft, were immediately moved to the Nigerian Air Force headquarters, 205 Combat Search and Rescue Group, in Mangu Local Government Area of the state, where they were received by the Commanding Officer, Air Commodore Eeimobo O. Ebiowe.

Speaking with journalists, Air Officer Commanding, Special Operations Command, Bauchi, Air Vice Marshal Charles Ohwo, who led the troops to Plateau State, said they were part of the 94 Special Forces and 30 Search and Rescue personnel trained recently by the Nigerian Air Force to tackle insecurity in the area.

He said: “We have brought them here on the Plateau to add to the security architecture of the state after graduating from their training.

“They are Regiment and Special Forces personnel, and they have additional competence in ‘Combat, Search and Rescue operation’. Anywhere there is crisis, including banditry, farmers/herders crisis, they are expected to quell the situation and return to their base.”

Ohwo charged the newly deployed troops to bring their training experience to bear in the discharge of their responsibilities. He also expressed optimism that the new efforts aimed at restoring lasting peace in the state would achieve the intended objective.

Meanwhile, the IG, Adamu, has again deployed Special Forces and security equipment in Katsina State to flush out bandits and kidnappers terrorising communities in the state.

The equipment included Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), which are meant to tame the wave of banditry and other heinous activities orchestrated by the miscreants based in Rugu forest.

Addressing journalists shortly after an operational solidarity visit to the officers yesterday, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of operations, Abdulmajid Ali, said the forces in synergy with other security operatives would soon commence operation in the state.

He said the joint security operation aimed at ending bloodbath in communities across the state would see the officers attacking bandits in their camps, arresting them and occupying the camps so that they would not return there again.