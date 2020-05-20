House Investigates Killing of UNIJOS Student By Security Operatives

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has ordered investigation into the ‘unfortunate and unwarranted’ killing of Mr. Rinji Peter Bala, a 300 level student of History and International Studies at the University of Jos, Plateau State, allegedly killed by security operatives enforcing lockdown in Jos.

The decision of the House to investigate the killing was sequel to the adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Yusuf Gagdi at the plenary yesterday.

He said over time, there had been several reports of violation of rights of Nigerians by security agents in Nigeria, especially security operatives, on internal peace keeping missions across the country.

The lawmaker expressed worry that several incidences of extra-judicial killings by security agents in Nigeria often go unchecked.

Gagdi equally expressed regrets and sadness by the reckless and wanton killings of armless civilians by security operatives on internal peace keeping missions across Nigeria.

He decried the “unfortunate and unwarranted killing of Mr. Rinji Peter Bala, who was a vibrant 300 level student of History and International Studies at the University of Jos by security operatives enforcing lockdown in Jos, Plateau State.

“The victim, a 20-year-old indigene of Gungji village, Kanke Local Government Area, was my constituent and the only son of his parents left home strolling within his neighborhood with friends, only to be picked up by security men on patrol and shot by one of the operatives at close range without any form of provocation.”

The lawmaker stressed that the sad event had almost cost the fragile peace of Jos, with youths across the state trying to protest the excesses of the security operatives, but for swift intervention of elder statesmen and the father of the deceased, Mr. Peter Bala, who waded in to calm frayed nerves, and promised that due process of law would be followed to ensure that slain Bala gets justice.