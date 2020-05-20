DAT Launches Delivery App

The Digital Afrique Telecom (DAT) has announced the successful launch of a smart delivery app to enable businesses to simplify their order and delivery process.

This smart delivery application allows each customer to place an order based on the available stock and select its date and place of delivery. Besides, one can control its order status in real time.

“DAT makes the life of both customers and businesses simple. A company can now save time and money through this innovative app when it comes to generating extra business with a delivery service,” a statement from the company explained.

The Founder and CEO of DAT, Simplice Anoh, emphasised: “The Smart delivery app is bringing together customers and businesses on a whole new level of delivery service experience. Consumers can remain safe at home in these critical times and receive their order while businesses keep track of their sales objectives”

Smart delivery is also geared to manage the delivery staff, knowing in real time who is delivering what and calculating at the end of the day the stock depending on each order delivered.