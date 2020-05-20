Apologise to Nigerians over Chinese Medical Team, PDP Tells FG

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the federal government of betrayal and cover-up in the activities of a 15-man Chinese medical team that arrived in the country on April 8.

It demanded an “immediate apology” from the government “for taking the citizens for granted” by declaring not to know the team’s whereabouts after it accorded the team a state reception.

In a statement issued yesterday by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said the FG should account for all the donations and gifts it had received from local and international bodies since the start of the pandemic.

The statement read in part, “The conduct of the Federal Government in disclaiming the Chinese team and declaring that it cannot account for their whereabouts after it had accorded them state reception had further exposed the dishonesty, lack of transparency and inherent corruption

that pervades the APC administration.

“The declaration by the minister of health that the government cannot account for the medical team it officially received, directly triggered the public alarm and raised suspicion of clandestine designs against our nation.

“Our party believes that the health minister’s conduct betrayed a plot by certain officials of the Federal Government to deceive Nigerians and ostensibly distract public attention from the acts of corruption being perpetrated in the fight against COVID-19 in our country.”