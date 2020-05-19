Setraco Chairman Cushions Pains of Pandemic in Edo Community

The Chairman of Setraco Nigeria Limited, Chief Abu Inu Umoru, has joined many illustrious sons of Nigeria to support the most vulnerable households as the COVID-19 pandemic bites harder following the many lockdowns and restrictions to curtail its spread.

Inu Umoru donated palliatives in thousands to the Auchi Sacred Kingdom in Edo State.

Food items, including 80 bags of rice, 50 bags of beans, 80 cartons to vegetable oil, and 960 tubers of yam were distributed to the residents of the community.

Others include 96 cartons of tomato paste, and 120 cartons of super pack noodles.

These food items are targeted at 1,000 households and would be distributed among the 25 villages of Auchi among the Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba and other communities in the Auchi Sacred Kingdom.

In appreciation, the Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Aliru H. Momoh Ikelebe III, who personally received the items, praised Inu Umoru for the kind gesture.

The mornach commended the chairman’s actions which he described as selfless since political interest was not his motivation.

The Otaru prayed Allah to reward Inu Umoru and replenish his pocket.