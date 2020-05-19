PZ Cussons Encourage Hand-washing

PZ Cussons Foundation in collaboration with Foundation for Refugee Economic Empowerment are donating soap to over 40,000 people towards controlling the spread of COVID-19 in six Nigerian cities, a statement has said. Foundation for Refugee Economic Empowerment (FREE) is a UK and Nigerian Charity that aims to provide high quality, timely, accountable, and inclusive humanitarian assistance to displaced persons towards enabling them to return to normal and sustainable productive lives.

This, according to the statement was disclosed by Eyitayo Lambo, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of PZ Cussons Foundation.

Lambo said, “We have since learned that one of the simple ways to stay protected against the coronavirus is by consistent handwashing with soap.

“Sadly, however, not everyone can afford to do this. So, the PZ Cussons Foundation has partnered with FREE to ensure that even the most vulnerable communities are catered for at such a time as this to support the on- going efforts to stem the spread and contain the virus in Nigeria.”

According to him, this kind gesture is to be extended to many vulnerable communities in other regions in the country.

He also added, “The PZ Cussons Foundation has been a major advocate for proper sanitation and hygiene standards and has, for the past five years, partnered successfully with United Purpose in increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of handwashing with soap as an easy, effective, and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.

“We, therefore, encourage everyone to stay at home and stay protected by washing their hands with soap, among other preventive measures.”

Launched in 2007, the statement said PZ Cussons Foundation has been helping Nigerian communities by supporting projects in areas of roads, and other infrastructural improvements such as water, sanitation, health and education.

“The Foundation has completed over 100 projects in different parts of Nigeria”.