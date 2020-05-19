One Killed in Cult Clash in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The supremacy tussle between two rival cult gangs in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, at the weekend claimed the life of yet-to-be identified man.

Already, the state police command has commenced full investigation into the incident so as to arrest the culprits.

The incident, according to THISDAY checks, happened at the premises of a Junior Secondary school in Okelele area of Ilorin last Sunday.

The development led the residents of the area to run for safety following the display of dangerous weapons by the two cult gangs in the area.

During the melee, it was further gathered that the victim was strangulated and machete to death by his assailants

An eyewitness, who confirmed the incident to THISDAY yesterday in Ilorin, said the incident happened within the premises of the Junior School section.

He added that the suspected assassins came with a tricycle fully armed with dangerous weapons.

The eyewitness stressed that: “From the way it happened, I think he had been on their death list and his movement was being watched before he was finally tracked down in the school.”

Also speaking, the school gateman confirmed that two suspects have been arrested by the state police command, while the remains of victim had been evacuated by the police.

When contacted, the state Police Command Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi, while confirming the incident to journalists yesterday, said the police command has commenced full investigation into the killing.

He said presently, the police could not confirm that the man was killed in cult clash, adding that the deceased was buried by his family before the police was informed of the incident.