MultiChoice Partners One Africa Global Foundation for Covid-19 Hope for Africa Concert

By Vanessa Obioha

MultiChoice and One Africa Global Foundation — the development arm of One Africa Global have joined forces for a continent-wide broadcast of the Covid-19 ‘Hope for Africa’ Concert. The concert is part of the Foundation’s efforts to support the fight against the novel coronavirus which is still devastating Africa and the rest of the world.

The three-hour televised special will feature performances by top African music artistes like 2Baba, Waje, Cobhams Asuquo, Diamond Platnumz, Betty G, as well as appearances by media icons and other prominent personalities on the continent who will deliver goodwill messages of hope and encouragement.

The Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, stated that the company will continue to “use the power of entertainment to give hope, enrich lives, and bring people together especially during these uniquely difficult times. This is why we are partnering with the One Africa Global Foundation to broadcast the Covid-19 Hope for Africa Concert in more than 49 countries across sub-Saharan Africa”.

“As the world unites to fight this pandemic, Africa needs to play its part,” the Chief Executive Officer, One Africa Global Foundation, Paul Okoye said. “We have done well so far but we can definitely do more together. Which is why the One Africa Global Foundation ‘Hope for Africa’ Covid-19 Virtual Benefit Concert was put together for us to dig deep in our hearts and lend a hand to the continent that has given so much to the world.”

Proceeds from the concert will be dedicated to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of health care professionals across the continent who are on the front lines in the fight against the virus. These funds will be used as special interventions for accessible, functional medical equipment, Covid-19 testing stations and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to minimize exposure to the virus.

The concert is scheduled for Sunday, May 31, and will air on Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 and GOtv channel 2) from 7pm.