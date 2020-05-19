Gbajabiamila Inaugurates Committee on Covid-19

By Udora Orizu

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday inaugurated the House Committee on Covid-19.

The 18-man committee is chaired by Hon. Haruna Mshelia.

Gbajabiamila, speaking at the inauguration, said the committee is saddled with the responsibility of engaging the executive arm of government in a partnership that serves the best interests of the Nigerian people to confront and conquer the most severe challenges of their lives.

The Speaker tasked the committee to ensure the operations of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 are conducted with a view to international best practice.

He said: “Nothing defines a nation more than how its leaders and its people rise to the seismic crises that manifest, often without warning, and must be confronted and overcome one way or the other. We now face such a defining crisis. And we too will face the judgment of history. It is in our hands to determine what that judgment will be.

“Mr Chairman, honourable members of the committee, your role is to add value by serving as a link between the taskforce and the National Assembly, and with the Nigerian people whose interests we all serve, and to whom we are all answerable. It is also your responsibility to ensure that those of our citizens, doctors, nurses and all the health workers on the front lines of the fight against Covid-19 in Nigeria receive the full protection they deserve, and the benefits they have so honourably earned.

“You have the rare opportunity to write your legacy in gold, and I am confident that you will meet that opportunity. I urge you to face this responsibility with a sense of urgency and the utmost integrity, rest assured of my support and the support of the entire House of Representatives. I wish you Godspeed in this your assignment. We will support you to the fullest and as best as we can.”