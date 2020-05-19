Family Petitions Lagos CP over Mysterious Death, Burial of Daughter

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Following the alleged mysterious death of their daughter and subsequent burial without their knowldege, the family of the late Adiya Ikumu has petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu.

In the petition, a member of the family, Mr. Tony Iji, said his sister was allegedly killed by the duo of Marvelous Mary and Nneka Bubby, both roommates of the deceased.

The family said their attention was drawn to their daughter’s death on Facebook few days ago somewhere at Ajah area of Lagos where she lived with the other two ladies.

The petition read: “upon enquiries, our people were able to establish contact with Marvelous Mary through her phone number and Nneka Buddy on her Facebook page, who reluctantly revealed to us that their friend was dead and that her dead body was in their custody.

“They told us that they had her instruction not to allow members of her family to know anything about her death and that they were authorised by the deceased to bury her according to her wish.

“Since then, all effort by our family and our community here in Lagos to know the cause and circumstances surrounding her death has been rebuffed by Marvelous and Nneka who are the only persons with information about her death.”

Iji said the duo later sent a chat on WhatsApp to a family member with a picture of a casket showing that she has been buried.

He lamented that efforts by members of the family to get more details surrounding the death and eventual burial from the duo has proved abortive due to their refusal to co-operate; rather they threatened to discard their phone number.

Iji said they soon made good their threat as all attempts to reach the number proved abortive as the phone is permanently switched off.

“To this end, the family is in a state of dilemma on how to get to the root of the story surrounding her demise.

“We, therefore ,appeal to the police authority under your leadership to wade in by investigating the incident with the view to establishing the facts and circumstances surrounding her death and eventual burial without the knowledge and consent of her family.”