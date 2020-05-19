Deceased NFF Board Member, Okenwa, for Burial on June 10

The Nigeria Football Federation has received notice from the Enugu State Football Association that Hon. Chidi Ofo Okenwa, a Member of the NFF Executive Committee who died on 5th May, will be buried on 10th June 2020.

The Enugu FA letter signed by the secretary, Francis Ugwu, read, inter alia: “We humbly wish to inform all the zonal chairmen that the family of Late Hon. Chidi Ofo Okenwa has scheduled the burial to hold on 10th June 2020at his family compound. The family assured that the burial will be in accordance with the National/State conditions and directives for burial in the State.”

Ikem Okenwa, on behalf of the family and in a formal letter conveying the sad news to the NFF President, solicited for “your prayers and support during this trying period.”

Last week, before its meeting via video conferencing, Members of the NFF Executive Committee observed a minute silence in honour of the charismatic and eloquent Okenwa, who was part of the meeting held by the same provision on 24th April, before his death 11 days later.

The heartbroken board members, led by the President, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, prayed fervently for the repose of the soul of the energetic and amiable former Chairman of the Nigeria National League and Chairman of the Enugu State Football Association.