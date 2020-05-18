TD Africa Marks 21st Anniversary

TD Africa is celebrating 21 years of technology distribution ecosystem in sub-Saharan Africa. To this end, the organisation recently reached out to the less-privileged with a visit to the Modupe Cole Memorial Child Care and Treatment Home, Akoka, Yaba; where it donated food items and other essentials to the children of the institution as part of activities to mark the celebration.

To commemorate the 21st anniversary, the distribution company, at the weekend, organised a digital party in line with the on-going regime of social distancing occasioned by the COVID-19 crisis. The party, which featured popular disc jockey, DJ Big N, was hosted on its live Instagram page.

Management and staff of TD Africa, partners, customers, well-wishers as well as its followers on social media, joined the online party.

TD Africa also gave its partners something to remember by hosting a treasure hunt on its website, which afforded some lucky partners a chance to enjoy 95 per cent discount on products discovered hidden on the site. Among the mouthwatering products won by the lucky partners were the HP 15 Notebook, Samsung 40-inch TV and Nokia 5 smartphone, among others. In addition, partners in Lagos also enjoyed free delivery on all orders worth $100,000 and above.