Old Boys Task Police Officers on Honesty, Integrity

The St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA) has called on police officers in Nigeria to emulate the virtues of honesty and diligence mostly that of the outgoing Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Awosola Awotinde.

Congratulating the commissioner of police on his retirement which fell on his birthday, the SJOBA praised Awotinde for living by the principles imparted to the students of the school in the course of his career.

Publicity Secretary of the association, Kehinde Bamigbetan, in a statement issued yesterday, said Awotinde graduated from the school in 1975 after undergoing the most rigorous and all-round secondary education that missionary curriculum could give.

He said St John’s Grammar School established by the Canadian Catholic Reverend Father, Fabian Cloutier, combined spiritual and academic training to produce leaders for the African continent.

According to the statement, “On behalf of the newly-elected President of the association, Dr. Festus Osoba, we hereby congratulate Johnian Awosola Awotinde, for enabling the moral virtues of our school to shine brightly in him through a distinguished career in the Nigeria Police Force. We encourage serving police officers to emulate these virtues so that Nigeria’s dream of an efficient, incorruptible and people-oriented policing can be achieved.”

The outgoing Ebonyi State police boss, who was born at Orunto Jaojo, Iremo Quarters in Ile- Ife, attended St John’s Anglican Primary School Ilare Ile-Ife and St John’s Grammar School Ilode, Ile-Ife, where he completed his West African School Certificate.