Medical Women Group Donates Medical Items to Delta Primary Health Centre

By Omon-Julius Onabu

The national secretariat of the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN) has donated medical items to Comprehensive Primary Health Care, Idumuje Unor in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

This, according to them, was in line with the body’s nation-wide interventions designed to improve healthcare services particularly in rural areas.

The National President of MWAN, Dr. Minnie Oseji, who is also the Permanent Secretary of Delta State Ministry of Health, made the donation to the Idumuje-Unor centre at the weekend on behalf of the association.

According to Oseji, “Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria embarked on a nation-wide project to promote maternal, newborn and child health in one health facility in each state of the federation of which Comprehensive Primary Health Care, Idumuje Unor, is one of the 2019-2021 biennial adopted health facilities.”

She said the interventions to be implemented during the period included training, provision of medical equipment and flyers for health education as well as supportive supervision, and these will be evaluated later using data.

Items donated included face masks, hand washing buckets, reproductive health manuals, flyers, drugs and consumables.

A community health worker of Comprehensive Primary Health Care, Idumuje-Unor, Mrs. Blessing Anwadike, who received the items on behalf of the centre’s matron, thanked the association for the good gesture, and promised judicious distribution and use of the items for the benefit of the community members.