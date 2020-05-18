Gunmen Abducts Ex-commissioner, Director in Edo

By Adibe Emenyonu

A former Commissioner for Sports and Local Government Council Chairman in Edo State, Hon. Egbe Ediagbonya, has been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen.

Also said to have been kidnapped is the Director of Primary Healthcare (PHC) in the state, Dr. Monday Iraoya.

Ediagbonya was said to have been abducted on his Okada farm settlement near Utese, Ovia North East in the early hours of Saturday.

A family source said he was kidnapped between 2am and 4 am when the gunmen broke into his farm house and took him away at gunpoint.

The suspected kidnappers, it was gathered, have opened communication with his family and were asking for N15 million ransom.

Ediagbonya was chairman of Ovia North East Local Council and later Commissioner for Sports in the administration of Adams Oshiomhole.

Director of Primary Healthcare in Owan East Local Government Area, Iraoya, was also said to have been kidnapped while travelling from Afuze to Benin to collect COVID-19 training materials.

He was reportedly kidnapped between Uhunmora and Ozalla on Friday and the kidnappers are reportedly asking for N100 million ransom.

A family source said: “He was kidnapped on Friday, May 15, while travelling to Benin to collect training materials for COVID-19. They have contacted the family and are requesting for N100 million but we were only able to raise N900,000.”

Reacting to the incidences, Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said he was expecting a comprehensive briefing from the police formations in the two areas.