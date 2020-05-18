Buhari Orders Military to Flush out Bandits from Katsina

By Omololu Ogunmade

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, is currently working out the modus operandi of a major military operation to flush out bandits in Katsina State.

The move is in accordance with an order by President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend for a major military crackdown on bandits and kidnappers who have been terrorising the state.

Presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement yesterday, said a major proactive operation by Special Forces, whose details are being concealed, is now in force to replace the hitherto reactive strikes against insurgent camps in the state.

According to the statement, a planning team has been dispatched to the state, with the mandate to select targets and make preparations for the launch of “unprecedented operation.”

Olonisakin, the statement added, who had been charged with the responsibility of issuing official statements on the forthcoming operation had briefed the president on the agenda for the operation that will be launched shortly.

The statement explained that Buhari expressed sadness over the recent attacks in the state.

The president also condoled with the families of those killed in the attacks and prayed to God to heal the injured.