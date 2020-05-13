PDP Demands Restoration of Police to Rivers Task Force

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday asked the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, to restore police security attached to the Rivers State Task Force on COVID-19 that were withdrawn.

The party started that the withdrawal of the police from the Rivers State taskforce amount to politicising the efforts to check the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The PDP, according to a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, further observed that the withdrawal of the police personnel would only lead to lawlessness as well as frustrate the genuine efforts of the state government to ensure compliance to health safety protocols put in place to check the spread of COVID-19 and safeguard the lives of Nigerians in the state.

According to the PDP, “Our party acknowledges the efforts of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, as well as other state governors elected on the platform of the party to flatten the curve of the disease in their respective states even without commensurate support from the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is our opinion that the order to withdraw security personnel from the taskforce of Rivers State or any other state for that matter, is counter-productive and against the overall interest of our country in this fight against COVID-19.”

The main opposition party urged the Inspector General of Police (IG) to reverse the directive and support efforts by Wike to check the pandemic in Rivers State, particularly as the state is strategic to the economic stability of the country.