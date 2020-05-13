Nigeria Records 146 New Cases of COVID-19, Eight Deaths

Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 146 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 4787 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

It also recorded eight deaths from the infection in the last 24 hours, totalling 158 since the outbreak started February 27.

Announcing this Tuesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 57 new cases, Kano 27, Kwara 10, Edo nine, Bauchi eight, Yobe seven, Kebbi and Oyo four each, Katsina and Niger three each, Plateau, Borno, Benue and Sokoto two each, while Gombe, Enugu, Ebonyi, Ogun, Federal Capital Territory FCT) and Rivers one each.

It said: “Nigeria had recorded 4787 cases of COVID-19. 959 have been discharged, while 158 persons have died.”