Linkage Assurance Pays Claims

Linkage Assurance Plc said it has continued to meet its claims obligation to individual and corporate clients despite the impact of the Covid-19 across the country. The company, said this was made possible through full implementation of its business continuity plan, which has enabled it attain to customers through digital channels, while the staff continues to operate from remote locations.

Managing Director/CEO of Linkage Assurance, Daniel Braie, while speaking on how the company was relating with its customers during the Covid-19 lockdown, said: “For us at Linkage, we realise the serious impact that the Corona virus pandemic is having on both individual and corporate lives of people here in Nigeria, and all over the world.

“As a caring corporate organisation, we will continue to be with our customers and the insuring community, to ensure that the Covid -19 pandemic does not disrupt their businesses so badly.”

Braie said the company, before the lockdown, activated its digital platforms that enabled it collaborate with various workforce including underwriters, claims administrators, relationship managers, customer services IT among others to work together and attain to customers need in these challenging times.

“Our business continuity group has continued to work from remote sites and locations particularly with brokers to provide risk management services especially to corporate clients,” he added.

According to Braie, the company has continued to provide insurance services particularly ensuring that claims are paid prompt, adding that from the inception of the lockdown period the management has paid millions of naira on claims to the insured who have filed claims for various losses.

“We have also received 98 per cent claims notifications on diverse types of losses from our customers, and where loss adjusters are needed, they have continued to relate with our underwriters who are working to ensure the claims are paid quickly,” he added.

Braie, further stated that Linkage Assurance would continue to support all industry initiatives geared towards helping government confront the Covid-19 pandemic, having initially supported industry provision of life insurance cover to 5,000 frontline health workers in the fight against Covid-19.