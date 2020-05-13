Itel Donates Relief Items to Households

itel Mobile in partnership with the Lagos Food Bank Initiative, has donated food and relief items to Ipaja community, in Lagos State. According to a statement, the relief initiative was the company’s contribution to taking care of those in suburbs in Lagos. The statement disclosed that residents received raw food and relief items in the extensive outreach driven by the company’s long-standing ‘Love Always On’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The statement added: “More than 20 volunteers generously committed several hours of their time to enrich the lives of Nigerians residing in the benefiting community. An act that deserves commendation.”

The Marketing Communications Manager (West Africa), itel Mobile, Oke Umurhohwo, said: “The outreach is a deliberate, impact-driven initiative that gives back to the vulnerable in a manner that shows that they are loved by others. It’s the brand’s way of helping families and children survive the tough times created by the pandemic.”

In his remarks, the President of the Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Michael Sunbola, explained: “This partnership comes from a place of impact. The Lagos food bank initiative is indeed delighted to be on this laudable move initiated by itel Mobile to bring smiles to people’s faces at this critical time.

It is not in doubt that the country needs more support from individuals and corporate organisations at this time, and itel Mobile has created an enabling template with this act of kindness.”