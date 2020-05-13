Govs Meet Today over Diseases Control Bill, Distribution of Palliatives

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Governors of the 36 states will hold their eighth teleconference meeting on Wednesday (today) to discuss the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Bill currently before the National Assembly.

The Senate commenced second reading of the general principles of the NCDC bill on Tuesday.

The governors are expected to reach a resolution on their input to the controversial bill during the meeting.

The meeting will also review the situation in the various states in the country and find solutions for a quick way out of the effects of the pandemic for the country.

According to a statement by the Head of Media of the Governors’ Forum, Bellingham Barkindo, the meeting will take place today.

He said that an invitation from the Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Mr. Asishana Bayo Okauru to the governors listed the issues to be discussed at the meeting to include: Update from the Presidential Task Force, on COVID-19; and a new initiative code-named CACOVID – Volunteer Health Workers Support Scheme to States, which includes a consideration for a CACOVID – Healthcare Training Proposal among others.

He further stated that the state governors will also look into the distribution of palliatives and also receive a feedback from the states.

The governors, he explained will also discuss the NCDC Bill, 2020 among other matters, apart from taking a critical look at the nation’s economic sustainability plan, as well as post-pandemic strategies.

He further said that the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr. Mele Kyari is also expected to join the meeting to discuss the intervention and coordination efforts of the NNPC since the outbreak of the pandemic.