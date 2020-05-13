32-Year-Old Nigerian Evacuated from Dubai Dies of COVID-19 in Lagos

Martins Ifijeh

A 32-year-old Nigerian recently evacuated from Dubai has died of COVID-19 in Lagos.

Announcing this Tuesday, the Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Prof Akin Abayomi said the unfortunate incident brings to 34 the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

He said: “The deceased recently returned from Dubai with severe underlying health conditions following evacuation of Nigerians in foreign countries by @DigiCommsNG. Total COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos is now 34.

“I urge Lagosians to remain committed to rules guiding COVID-19 infection prevention regardless of relaxation of lockdown,” he said.

The federal government had on May 6 evacuated 256 Nigerians from the United Arab Emirates.