PDP Chieftain Rallies Support for Dickson’s Senatorial Bid

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Bayelsa State, Mr. Bekeakpo Etifa, has called for massive support for the former state Governor, Seriake Dickson’s quest to contest for a seat in the upcoming senatorial by-election in the state.

Dickson, a former member of the House of Representatives and two-term governor, plans to join the league of past governors in the Senate by contest in the senatorial by-election to replace the current Deputy Governor of the state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor.

In an interview at the weekend, Etifa, a former commissioner in the state, said Dickson is the preferred candidate for the seat because “the Senate is not a place for mediocre.

“In a place like the Senate, you have to send your first eleven or your best hands. For Dickson, he is tested, trusted and capable. He has been Attorney General of the state, member of the House of Representatives for two terms and a governor for eight years.”

Etifa stressed further: “He has equally succeeded in bringing a lot of infrastructural development to the state despite the particularly difficult terrain of the state. He has several legacy projects, and being in the Senate will be a plus for the state and not a liability, having built the first airport in the state where others before him could not venture.

“In the Bayelsa West senatorial district, consisting of Ekeremor and Sagbama, the only road that has been on the drawing board for construction for the past 40 years was built by Dickson. We see him as a person we can trust. He is reliable and with the experience he has garnered over the years, voting him in as a Senator, for us, is an added advantage.

“Honestly if it is not for democracy, where people must vote and be voted for elective offices, I would have even preferred we return him unopposed. Our people will just say for the good works he has done over the years, mostly as a governor of the state for eight years, and the quality performance, we would have just said let him go the Senate and continue serving the state in that capacity.”