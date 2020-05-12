PDP Accuses APC of Betraying Almajirai, Poor Nigerians

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), have betrayed the Almajiris and other vulnerable Nigerians after using them to take over power in 2015.

The party asserted that the APC and its government have continued to show their true colours especially as manifested in the neglect and dehumanising treatment they have meted out to vulnerable Nigerians since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said APC disdain and desertion of the citizens had further exposed it as a deceitful party which used lies, propaganda and false promises to mislead the people in 2015 to denounce a system of governance which had their interest at heart and worked day and night to ensure a better life for them.

According to the party, “Today, the APC and its government have succeeded in wrecking the lives of ordinary Nigerians, stole their common patrimony, rendered many homeless, turned their joy into sadness, hope into hopelessness, fortune into abject poverty, reneged on all their enticing promises, swindled and abandoned our citizens to a life of misery.

“From Katsina to Lagos, Kano to Edo, Kaduna to Osun, Yobe to Ekiti; Plateau to Kogi and all the places where the APC has left its footprints at the federal and state levels, the downtrodden have been exploited and abandoned; treated by the APC as sub-humans in their own country.”

PDP stated that the APC relishes in abusing and insulting Nigerian youths, denying them access to economic opportunities and jobs, and yet tag them as lazy.

It further stated that the APC denied Nigerians good education, health care, comfortable homes and access to basic necessities of life, yet demean them as outcasts and undesirable elements fit only for life on the streets and as tools to manipulate elections for APC leaders.

Accordingly, the party accused the APC of lying to the people who were already organising their lives along the path of economic prosperity, development and national cohesion; they beguiled and misled them into believing that they were being led to Eldorado, only to abandon them in the middle of nowhere, stripped of honour and means of survival.

The APC, the main opposition party said: “Posed as the messiah; promised free houses, millions of jobs, monthly allowances and even promised to bring the value of dollar to one naira,” stressing that President Buhari promised more prosperity to Nigerians and to rout out insurgency with the snap of the finger.

Unfortunately, PDP added: “What we witness today are total reneging on these promises, degradation of citizens, hunger and starvation, intimidation of dissenting voices, untold corruption, neglect of our infrastructure, annexation of electoral and judicial system, violation of human rights, in addition to escalation of insurgency and bloodletting while the president, who promised to lead from the front, recedes very far into the luxury and safety of Aso Rock Presidential villa.

“Nigerians can recall how the PDP championed the cause of the downtrodden, established Almajiri schools, the e-wallet initiatives for rural farmers, built new universities, revamped our economy, overhauled our health care system, established the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), revamped the mortgage system to give Nigerians access to own houses and expanded the political space to promote youths and women participation in governance among others.”