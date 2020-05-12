Nigeria’s COVID-19 Death Toll Now 150

Martins Ifijeh

The number of persons who have died from COVID-19 complications in Nigeria have risen to 150, according to the latest figures from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The figures from NCDC website showed that 10 persons died from the disease on Monday which raised the numbers from 140 to 150, while 124 persons were successfully discharged, raising the figures from 778 to 902.

NCDC said: ” 242 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria, bringing to 4641 the total number of infections in the country. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“We have done a total of 27, 078 tests. While 1, 052 have had an outcome, including discharges and deaths, 3589 cases are still active.”