NIDO Accuses Dabiri-Erewa Creating Discord Amongst Diaspora Organisations

•Allegation false, says NIDO

By Adedayo Akinwale

Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), Europe has accused the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri, of using her office to create discord among Diaspora Organizations at a time when Nigerians in Diaspora are uniting to fight a Covid-19 that is devastating the people and the nation.

The Public Relations Officer and Assistant General Secretary of NIDO Europe, Mr. Fidel Wilson, stated this in a statement issued on Monday while reacting to a recent statement signed by Mr. Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head, Media and Public Relations Unit of NIDCOM, on behalf of Dabiri-Erewa following a town hall meeting with Nigerians in America.

He quoted Dabiri-Erewa as saying in the statement that she was optimistic that President Muhammadu Buhari will constitute NIDCOM board appropriately, but denounced the fallacy in some circles that the two representatives of the Diaspora in six continents would come from only one diaspora organisation.

Wilson said that the inclusion of two representatives of NIDO from the relevant continents as enshrined in the Act establishing, does not in any way exclude the inclusion of other Diaspora organisations and well-meaning Nigerians in Diaspora, stressing that after all the Commission was made for Nigerians in Diaspora and not for Nigerians in Nigeria and selected friends of NIDCOM chairman.

He stated: “During the session of the town hall meeting, she however referred to NIDO as an umbrella body of all Diaspora organisations; while this is correct by virtue of the provision of the spirit of NIDCOM Act, therefore could not be a false belief at the same time as presented in the press statement.

“Therefore, can Abike Dabiri-Erewa contrast her press statement in Paragrah 8 with the relevant provisions in page A 186 2017 No. 15? The instrument is quite explicit on the workings of NIDO and other Nigerian organisations in the Diaspora, hence, Abike Dabiri-Erewa should desist from causing divisions within Diaspora organisation in order to favour her indiscretion.

“Abike Dabiri-Erewa’s act is invariably dangerous as she propagates misleading information whilst using the position of her office to stroke the amber of discord among Diaspora Organizations for her selfish interest at a time when Nigerians in Diaspora are increasingly uniting to fight a common enemy (Covid-19) that is devastating our people and our Nation.”

The group however expressed confidence in the judgment of the President and other top advisers in Diaspora matters to take the right steps.

Reacting, Balogun said that NIDO remained an organisation for a few individuals, unlike NIDCOM that has succeeded in bringing together all diaspora organisations.

According to him, President Obasanjo indeed wanted NIDO to be an umbrella body of all diaspora organisations, but unfortunately for 20 years, it remained an organisation for a few individuals, who went about seeking favours for themselves all in the name of Diaspora.

Balogun questioned what NIDO Europe has achieved apart from circulating the same persons for the past 20 years.